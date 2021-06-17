Several parts of the national capital Delhi received light to moderate pre-monsoon rainfall on Thursday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal. The minimum temperature settled at 26.2 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has projected a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle in Delhi on Friday also.

Delhi's air quality was in the “moderate" category on Thursday. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7.05 pm stood at 108.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

However, as per the IMD, the capital will have to wait for more for monsoon showers.

A westerly trough has impeded the rapid progress of the monsoon in northwest India.

"Large-scale atmospheric conditions are not favourable for further advance of monsoon into Rajasthan, remaining parts of Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi," the IMD said.

“It is difficult to predict when the monsoon will arrive in Delhi. It will cover west Uttar Pradesh in the next 5-6 days before reaching the city," Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre said.

The weather department had earlier predicted that the wind system may reach Delhi by June 15; 12 days early.

Normally, the monsoon reaches Delhi by June 27 and covers the entire country by July 8.

Last year, the wind system had reached Delhi on June 25 and covered the entire country by June 29.

