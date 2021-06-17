“It is difficult to predict when the monsoon will arrive in Delhi. It will cover west Uttar Pradesh in the next 5-6 days before reaching the city," Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre said.
The weather department had earlier predicted that the wind system may reach Delhi by June 15; 12 days early.
Normally, the monsoon reaches Delhi by June 27 and covers the entire country by July 8.
Last year, the wind system had reached Delhi on June 25 and covered the entire country by June 29.
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!