Getting some more respite from the grueling heat, Delhi witnessed rainfall on Friday afternoon. The city also saw a sudden downpour on Thursday following heatwave conditions for the last few days.

For the plains, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above the normal.

Delhi recorded its first heatwave of this summer on Monday with the mercury settling at 43 degrees Celsius.

Taking to Twitter, IMD said on Thursday, "Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of South, East, Southeast Delhi, Noida, Faridabad and adjoining areas."

Meanwhile, Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) New Delhi also predicted the same weather conditions in the metropolis.

