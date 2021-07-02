Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Delhi witnesses respite from grueling heat as rains lash parts of national capital

Delhi witnesses respite from grueling heat as rains lash parts of national capital

IMD, in the late hours of Thursday, predicted thunderstorm with light to moderate rain over parts of the national capital.
1 min read . 06:04 PM IST Livemint

  • The national capital on Thursday recorded 43.1 degrees Celsius, six notches above the normal, the IMD said
  • Delhi recorded its first heatwave of this summer on Monday with the mercury settling at 43 degrees Celsius

Getting some more respite from the grueling heat, Delhi witnessed rainfall on Friday afternoon. The city also saw a sudden downpour on Thursday following heatwave conditions for the last few days.

The national capital on Thursday recorded 43.1 degrees Celsius, six notches above the normal, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

For the plains, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above the normal.

Delhi recorded its first heatwave of this summer on Monday with the mercury settling at 43 degrees Celsius.

Taking to Twitter, IMD said on Thursday, "Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of South, East, Southeast Delhi, Noida, Faridabad and adjoining areas."

Meanwhile, Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) New Delhi also predicted the same weather conditions in the metropolis.

(With inputs from agencies)

