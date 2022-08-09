Amid sudden spike in Covid-19 cases in Delhi, concerns around school going children have taken a front seat once again and prompting the institutions to come up with online classes and recorded lectures as experts are against school closures. Notably, the health experts have a say on the matter and they believe schools should not be closed. However, they emphasised that there is a need to reinforce Covid-19-appropriate behaviour, noting that it is something which the elders and the younger cohort are not adhering to. Due to this, school managements are bringing measures such as sending recorded lectures to students who are ill, allowing online classes for those in isolation and putting study tours on hold, news agency PTI report said.

