Amid rise in Covid-19 cases in Delhi, the school managements are reportedly bringing measures such as sending recorded lectures to students who are ill, allowing online classes for those in isolation and putting study tours on hold
Amid sudden spike in Covid-19 cases in Delhi, concerns around school going children have taken a front seat once again and prompting the institutions to come up with online classes and recorded lectures as experts are against school closures. Notably, the health experts have a say on the matter and they believe schools should not be closed. However, they emphasised that there is a need to reinforce Covid-19-appropriate behaviour, noting that it is something which the elders and the younger cohort are not adhering to. Due to this, school managements are bringing measures such as sending recorded lectures to students who are ill, allowing online classes for those in isolation and putting study tours on hold, news agency PTI report said.
Health experts on Covid-appropriate behaviour:
Anil Sachdev, director of the Paediatrics Intensive Care at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi said children are at an increased risk due to the coronavirus and seasonal illnesses. He explains that, “however, we have seen that children have had mild Covid symptoms. Only two children in the last one month were serious but they had comorbidities. One child had Down syndrome and the other had some comorbidities but those children have recovered. Schools should not be closed but there is a need to reinforce Covid-appropriate behaviour, something which the elders and the younger cohort is not adhering to."
Krishan Chugh, director and HOD of Paediatrics, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, said once a child goes to school while infected but not diagnosed and isolated, they can become a source of infection for classmates and friends. "Though not common in children, they are not immune to this dreaded disease. In the initial period of the epidemic, they are more likely to pick up the infection from adult close contacts. At present there is no need to close the schools but parents and the public should be educated regarding the symptoms and preventive measures of monkey pox," he said.
It is important to note that Delhi logged 1,372 more Covid infections and six deaths as the case positivity rate rose to 17.85%, the highest since January 21, according to health department data, while Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said Covid cases are on the rise in Delhi but there was no need to panic as most new cases were mild in nature and the city government was keeping a close watch on the situation.
