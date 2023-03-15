Delhi witnesses tremendous rise in dog bite cases, these hospital reports maximum number of instances6 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 02:13 PM IST
- The dog bite cases in the national capital are higher than bites from any other animal such as monkeys or cats, as per report.
- Earlier on 12 March, two children, aged seven and five, were mauled to death by stray dogs in a forest area in Ruchi Vihar in separate incidents over two days.
In the past six months, there has been an increase in dog bite instances in the national capital. Delhi's Safdarjung saw about 29,698 cases while another hospital Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) saw 18,183 dog bite cases in the last six months, Indian Express has reported.
