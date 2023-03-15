However, a team from People for Animals (PFA), an animal welfare organisation founded by BJP MP Maneka Gandhi, conducted a spot investigation into suspected dog-attack cases at Vasant Kunj and said the incidents were "misreported" with dogs being "blamed" for the attacks "without any evidence". Ambika Shukla, a trustee at PFA, claimed that the incidents were not "subjected to careful scrutiny". Talking to PTI, Shukla said, "In the Vasant Kunj case, most of the locals have testified that they never saw dogs harming any child. What we are seeing is a few incidents from different times and places being tied together to create the impression that such instances are common or frequent when, in fact, they are rare abnormalities, which is why they are news."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}