Delhi: Woman allegedly gang raped at railway station; all 4 accused arrested

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, "On the basis of her complaint, a case was registered on July 16 under sections 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation), 500 (punishment for defamation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and investigation of the case was taken up." During investigation, details of the alleged profile were sought from Instagram and on the basis of it, police obtained IP addresses and mobile number used in the registration of the alleged profile, Kalsi said.