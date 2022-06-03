Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Delhi: Woman alleges sexual harassment at metro station, DMRC says ‘investigation underway’

DMRC said that CCTV footage of this incident has already been shared with the police authorities
2 min read . 06:32 PM ISTLivemint

In a series of tweets, a woman claimed that on Thursday afternoon when she got off at the Jor Bagh metro station, a man sexually harassed her

A woman recently took to Twitter to recount how she was sexually harassed by a man at a station on Delhi Metro's yellow line but got no help from security personnel at the station.

In a series of tweets, the woman said that on Thursday afternoon when she got off at the Jor Bagh metro station, a man approached her on the pretext of confirming an address.

"I normally don't post on tweet, but the traumatising incident that I faced today at the Delhi Metro deserves the attention. This is going to be a long thread so please bear with me. While travelling on the yellow line today, I faced sexual harassment at the Jor Bagh Station," wrote the woman.

“The man had asked for my help with an address during the metro ride. I helped him, then got off at my station and sat on the platform to book a cab. The man approached me again at the station under the garb of confirming the address," she added.

The man then allegedly flashed his genitals while trying to show her an address in a file.

“As soon as I noticed, I got up and ran because I was scared and couldn't think. I approached a policeman standing on the platform, but he flatly refused to help me and asked me to go upstairs to talk about it. I was still scared but I somehow managed to go upstairs and found other policemen. I asked them to take me to the CCTV room so that I could recognise him," she further wrote.

The entire incident was captured on camera but then we saw him get into a different metro and leave.

The woman alleged that when she asked the authorities to do something, they instead blamed her for creating a scene.

"I asked them to do something about it but instead they started blaming me and said that I should have created a scene and that there's nothing they can do now since he managed to leave," she wrote.

Responding to this, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said that an investigation is underway in the matter.

“The DMRC, as an organisation has zero-tolerance for any act amounting to indecent behaviour and sexual harassment. We are committed to providing a safe and secure environment for the traveling public at all times," DMRC said in a statement.

“In the context of the recent incident reported at Jorbagh, we have already taken up the issue with the concerned security agencies. Delhi Police has already taken cognizance of the complaint and are investigating into the matter," it added.

Further, it said that CCTV footage of this incident has already been shared with the police authorities, who are actively pursuing the case further.

