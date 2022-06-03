“As soon as I noticed, I got up and ran because I was scared and couldn't think. I approached a policeman standing on the platform, but he flatly refused to help me and asked me to go upstairs to talk about it. I was still scared but I somehow managed to go upstairs and found other policemen. I asked them to take me to the CCTV room so that I could recognise him," she further wrote.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}