Delhi woman bites off husband's ear in fit of rage in Sultanpuri, case filed
A woman allegedly bit off her husband's right ear in a fit of rage in Delhi's Sultanpuri area. An FIR has been registered against the women following the complaint under Section 324 of the Indian Penal Code.
