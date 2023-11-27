A woman allegedly bit off her husband's right ear in a fit of rage in Delhi's Sultanpuri area, said police on Sunday, adding that the victim filed a complaint against his wife after the treatment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An FIR has been registered against the women following the complaint under Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is on into the matter. The complaint was filed on November 22 and further investigation is underway.

Speaking to the police, the 45-year-old complainant said, "I went to throw garbage outside my house around 9.20 am on November 20. I asked my wife to clean the house. Soon after I returned home, my wife started fighting with me over an unknown issue."

He further informed the police that his wife asked him to sell the house and give her a share so that she would stay separately with the children.

“I tried to make her understand, but a verbal spat ensued. She even tried to hit me, but I pushed her away. I was walking out of the house when she held me from the back and in a fit of rage bit my right ear so hard that the upper portion of my ear got dismembered," the victim said as quoted by PTI.

Following this, the victim's son took him to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Mangolpuri for treatment and he had undergone surgery at Jaipur Golden Hospital in Rohini.

The police said that they received information about the attack on November 20 from a hospital and a team was sent to investigate the matter.

“The victim was unwell and not in a condition to give his statement. He had requested the police that he would come to the police station to give his statement," a senior police officer said.

(With PTI inputs)

