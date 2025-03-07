In a shocking incident, a woman CISF head constable died by suicide in the washroom at T-3 of Delhi airport.

The head constable committed suicide using her service pistol, reported ANI.

Delhi Police said that no suicide note was recovered, and a team from FSL has visited the spot and lifted exhibits.

“The body was been shifted to Safdarjung Hospital and postmortem is being conducted. Further enquiries are ongoing,” said Delhi Police.