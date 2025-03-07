Delhi: Woman CISF constable shoots self with service pistol in IGI airport’s washroom

Woman CISF constable kills self in IGI airport’s washroom.(REUTERS)

In a shocking incident, a woman CISF head constable died by suicide in the washroom at T-3 of Delhi airport.

The head constable committed suicide using her service pistol, reported ANI.

Delhi Police said that no suicide note was recovered, and a team from FSL has visited the spot and lifted exhibits.

“The body was been shifted to Safdarjung Hospital and postmortem is being conducted. Further enquiries are ongoing,” said Delhi Police.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a 2011 batch Indian Foreign Services officer ended his life by jumping from the fourth floor of a building in the Chanakyapuri.

