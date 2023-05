Delhi Police received a PCR call regarding fire in a laptop cell factory in the basement of E-9, Chand Bagh, said police officials on Sunday, adding that fire tenders took about three hours to bring the blaze under control.

A body of a woman, Maya (30) was found in the bathroom of the basement. She was working as a labor in the laptop cell factory, police said as quoted by news agency ANI.

A case has been registered under section 285/304A IPC. Further investigation is in progress.

