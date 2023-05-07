Hello User
Delhi: Woman dies as fire breaks out in laptop cell factory
BREAKING NEWS

Delhi: Woman dies as fire breaks out in laptop cell factory

1 min read . 10:01 AM IST
Delhi Police received a PCR call regarding fire in a laptop cell factory.
Livemint

Delhi Police registered a case under section 285/304A IPC.

Delhi Police received a PCR call regarding fire in a laptop cell factory in the basement of E-9, Chand Bagh, said police officials on Sunday, adding that fire tenders took about three hours to bring the blaze under control.

A body of a woman, Maya (30) was found in the bathroom of the basement. She was working as a labor in the laptop cell factory, police said as quoted by news agency ANI.

A case has been registered under section 285/304A IPC. Further investigation is in progress.

(Disclaimer: This is a developing story)

