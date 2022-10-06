Delhi: Woman held for duping neighbors of 1 crore in kitty parties

Police informed that the accused has been identified as Sarla Garg (52), a resident of Delhi's Dwarka who used to operate kitty parties in her society. The woman had duped more than 25 people through kitty parties.
A woman has been arrested for duping her neighbors of over ₹1 crore by running a kitty in the national capital and inducting them to invest money to get high returns in a short period of time, said Delhi Police as quoted by the news agency ANI.
A case was registered against the accused on the joint complaints of 28 people under sections 406, 420, 120(B), and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.
According to the complaints, the accused used to run a kitty scheme from her residence and had collected about ₹1.01 crore from the victims.
"She had promised to return the matured amount within 15 months, but even after passing of the maturity period, she neither returned the principal amount nor paid any profit to the investors. After a few months, Sarla along with her family members left her address and shifted to some other unknown place," the victims had alleged as quoted by ANI.
The victims said that the accused used her Whatsapp mobile number to chat with the victims and send the kitty scheme messages. They unanimously stated that the woman had taken money from them in the name of kitty and promised good returns through lucrative schemes. Some complainants provided screenshots of WhatsApp chats to the police.
"She made friendly relationships with victims in a short span of time and started operating kitty from her home. She induced victims, who were living in the same society and collected money," the police said.
The police official said that one Mohammad Shoeb used to collect money from the victims on the behalf of the accused.