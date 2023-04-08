Delhi woman loses about 9 lakh in fake job scam. Details here

Delhi woman loses about ₹9 lakh in fake job scam. Details here3 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 04:03 PM IST
- In December 2022, the woman's husband approached the police and narrated the entire incident to the police.
- He said that his wife clicked on an Instagram job ad link after which she was redirected to another website called ‘airlinejoballindia’.
Delhi police has arrested a man who duped people in the name of providing them with jobs in private airlines. This arrest came after a woman last year lost about ₹9 lakhs when she applied for a job from an advertisement on Instagram.
