Delhi woman loses about 9 lakh in fake job scam. Details here

Delhi police has arrested a man who duped people in the name of providing them with jobs in private airlines. This arrest came after a woman last year lost about ₹9 lakhs when she applied for a job from an advertisement on Instagram.

In December 2022, her husband approached the police and narrated the entire incident to the police. He said that his wife clicked on an Instagram job ad link after which she was redirected to another website called ‘airlinejoballindia’.

She then filled all her details as description mentioned about a job at a private airline. Later she received a call from a man named Rahul who asked her to pay registration fees of ₹750.

“Later on, in the name of gate pass, insurance, security money, he got an amount of ₹8.6 lakh deposited in his account," TOI reported quoting the husband. The woman grew suspicious when the conman Rahul continued to ask for more money.

The Delhi thereafter launched an investigation and nabbed the accused Rahul. As per the report, the accused stated that he started this con after he lost his job in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic.

Sanjay Singh DCP, Central told TOI that during the investigation it was found that most of the money withdrawal was done from Hisar, Haryana plus the location of the accused was also from the same area. After which, a raid was carried out and the accused was nabbed. This is not the first time such a scam was carried out. Recently, a female MNC executive was allegedly duped of more than ₹76 lakh by online frauds who promised her high returns on a part time job. She was asked to rate movies on a mobile app. According to the complaint filed by Divya, the victim, she had made an account on an online app Bitmaxfilm.com and made several deposits of money. In another incident, a couple in Gujarat fell prey to cyber fraud for rating movies. According to a report by Times of India, the couple has lost a total of ₹1.12 crore in online fraud. According to the daily, the scam began after the couple received a message on Telegram that reads, "You can earn by sitting at home in your comfort, only you have to do is to give ratings to the movies".

Last year, Shine.com, in a public notice, cautioned people to be alert “from the fraudsters/fake websites /weblinks/SMS/ payment links /calls who are wrongly using the brand name of Shine.com or demanding money for a guaranteed placement or interview or fake refund/providing of services.

In October 2022, Indian government had informed that they have rescued about 130 workers who were lured by ‘fake job rackets offering lucrative jobs’. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued an advisory warning Indian youths against the fake job offered by an international racket that promised jobs in in the information technology sector in Thailand only to illegally send unsuspecting candidates to Myanmar. In 2021, IndiGo too had cautioned people against fake job offers made in its name and advised them to report to police if someone asks for money and promises a job at the carrier. In 2020, Air India had also alerted the public against fake social media handles and websites using the airline's registered trademark posing as its agents and offering jobs. The airline had cautioned people not to get trapped by these handles offering false discounts on Air India flight tickets.