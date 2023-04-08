Delhi woman loses about 9 lakh in fake job scam. Details here

Sanjay Singh DCP, Central told TOI that during the investigation it was found that most of the money withdrawal was done from Hisar, Haryana plus the location of the accused was also from the same area. After which, a raid was carried out and the accused was nabbed. This is not the first time such a scam was carried out. Recently, a female MNC executive was allegedly duped of more than ₹76 lakh by online frauds who promised her high returns on a part time job. She was asked to rate movies on a mobile app. According to the complaint filed by Divya, the victim, she had made an account on an online app Bitmaxfilm.com and made several deposits of money. In another incident, a couple in Gujarat fell prey to cyber fraud for rating movies. According to a report by Times of India, the couple has lost a total of ₹1.12 crore in online fraud. According to the daily, the scam began after the couple received a message on Telegram that reads, "You can earn by sitting at home in your comfort, only you have to do is to give ratings to the movies".