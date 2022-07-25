Delhi woman shares hilarious conversation with Uber driver; see post here

Delhi woman shares hilarious conversation with Uber driver; see post here1 min read . 08:32 AM IST
- Recently, conversation between the Uber driver and a Delhi woman went viral after screenshots of the image was shared on social media.
Instances of driver cancelling the cabs after booking or even waiting for him to come is very relatable to all. But ever found an honest confession of cab driver who says Mann nahi karta.
Recently, conversation between the Uber driver and a Delhi woman went viral after screenshots of the image was shared on social media.
As it was raining in the national capital, a Delhi woman booked an Uber cab when the driver using the message feature on the app asked her where she needed to be dropped off. A Twitter user named Ria Kasliwal, replied to the text from her driver and shared screenshot of the hilarious conversation between them. The conversation between the two has left netizen in splits.
On her Twitter profile dated 21 July, she captioned, “So, this happened as it poured in Delhi yesterday! Lol."
The screenshot image of the conversation has got around 7,323 likes and over 400 retweets.
Netizens were in left in splits after going through the screenshot of the conversation.
One user commented saying, “He is a whole entire mood!" Some wrote, “Brownie points for honesty." “this is gold," a user commented. Another wrote, “Uber has no chill! Couldn’t it recognize Hinglish and include response options like “Sambhal jaao" “Hausla Rakho" “Mann bana lo"?"
Some other wrote, “The guy is totally in a whole another universe." Another user wrote, “He reminiscing some *ye Mausam ka jadu hai mitwa* moment."
