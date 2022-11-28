Delhi: Woman-son arrested for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts

According to the Sitapur Police, deceased's body was recovered on November 8, identified as Jyoti alias Sneha, from Gulariha under the police station Rampur Kalan area in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh, while the two main accused in the case, identified as Pankaj Maurya and Durjan Pasi, have been arrested. The deceased was the wife of one of the accused, Pankaj Maurya. The Sitapur police in its statement had revealed, "the accused Pankaj Maurya confessed to Police that he along with one of his companions killed his wife".