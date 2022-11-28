Delhi: Woman-son arrested for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts

Delhi: Woman-son arrested for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts1 min read . 01:11 PM IST
- Poonam and Deepak kept the body parts of Anjan Das in a fridge.
A woman, along with her son, have been arrested for allegedly killing her husband and chopping the body into 22 pieces in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar.
A woman, along with her son, have been arrested for allegedly killing her husband and chopping the body into 22 pieces in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar.
As per the Delhi Police Crime Branch, the accused woman Poonam & son Deepak have been arrested for killing her husband Anjan Das at Trilokpuri residence, chopping off his body & disposing of pieces in the nearby ground.
As per the Delhi Police Crime Branch, the accused woman Poonam & son Deepak have been arrested for killing her husband Anjan Das at Trilokpuri residence, chopping off his body & disposing of pieces in the nearby ground.
Poonam and Deepak kept the body parts of Anjan Das in a fridge. The body parts were thrown in different areas of Pandav Nagar and East Delhi. The incident took place at Trilokpuri in the national capital.
Poonam and Deepak kept the body parts of Anjan Das in a fridge. The body parts were thrown in different areas of Pandav Nagar and East Delhi. The incident took place at Trilokpuri in the national capital.
Police set up a hideout was set up after midnight in front of Chand Cinema and caught the person in the act. Poonam told police that Das had an illicit relationship and this was the reason behind the killing.
Police set up a hideout was set up after midnight in front of Chand Cinema and caught the person in the act. Poonam told police that Das had an illicit relationship and this was the reason behind the killing.
The case follows in the wake of the sensational murder case in which accused Aaftab Poonawala allegedly killed his live-in girlfriend Shradda Walkar in May this year and chopped her body into 35 parts. He stored the chopped parts in a refrigerator and gradually disposed them off in the forested areas of South Delhi and Gurgaon. The accused is currently in Delhi Police custody and is undergoing a polygraph test today.
The case follows in the wake of the sensational murder case in which accused Aaftab Poonawala allegedly killed his live-in girlfriend Shradda Walkar in May this year and chopped her body into 35 parts. He stored the chopped parts in a refrigerator and gradually disposed them off in the forested areas of South Delhi and Gurgaon. The accused is currently in Delhi Police custody and is undergoing a polygraph test today.
After the horrific Shraddha Walkar murder case, another such incident came to light in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur, where the body of a woman was chopped and disposed off at a distant location.
After the horrific Shraddha Walkar murder case, another such incident came to light in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur, where the body of a woman was chopped and disposed off at a distant location.
According to the Sitapur Police, deceased's body was recovered on November 8, identified as Jyoti alias Sneha, from Gulariha under the police station Rampur Kalan area in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh, while the two main accused in the case, identified as Pankaj Maurya and Durjan Pasi, have been arrested. The deceased was the wife of one of the accused, Pankaj Maurya. The Sitapur police in its statement had revealed, "the accused Pankaj Maurya confessed to Police that he along with one of his companions killed his wife".
According to the Sitapur Police, deceased's body was recovered on November 8, identified as Jyoti alias Sneha, from Gulariha under the police station Rampur Kalan area in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh, while the two main accused in the case, identified as Pankaj Maurya and Durjan Pasi, have been arrested. The deceased was the wife of one of the accused, Pankaj Maurya. The Sitapur police in its statement had revealed, "the accused Pankaj Maurya confessed to Police that he along with one of his companions killed his wife".
The accused in his statement to the police stated that the deceased, Jyoti alias Sneha, used to consume drugs regularly.
The accused in his statement to the police stated that the deceased, Jyoti alias Sneha, used to consume drugs regularly.
(With inputs from ANI)
(With inputs from ANI)