Delhi woman, two sons found dead in Kalkaji, neighbours claim ‘sons had earlier suicide attempts’

Three members of a family were found dead at their residence in southeast Delhi’s Kalkaji on Friday, with police suspecting the deaths to be a case of suicide, officials said, as reported by PTI.

The incident was discovered around 2.47 p.m. when a police team arrived at the house to carry out a court order related to possession of the property. After repeated knocks received no response, officials used a duplicate key to open the door.

Inside, officers found Anuradha Kapoor (52) and her sons, Ashish Kapoor (32) and Chaitanya Kapoor (27), hanging from the ceiling, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said in a statement. All three were declared dead.

A handwritten note found in the room indicated that the family had been dealing with depression.

“The handwritten note indicates emotional distress faced by the family due to which the family may have taken the extreme step,” the officer said, PTI reported.

The bodies have been shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) mortuary for post-mortem and other legal formalities under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), police said.

Here's what neighbours said Residents of the neighbourhood said they were shocked to learn about the deaths, adding that the family kept largely to themselves.

Baldev, a neighbour, said the family had been living in the newly constructed house for around two years. "We only knew that a mother and her two children lived there. They had moved into the newly built house around two years ago. We did not interact much with them. Today we heard that all three have committed suicide, and whatever we know is based on what people here are saying," he said.

Another neighbour, Ramesh Kumar, claimed the family had earlier attempted suicide.

“About fifteen to twenty days ago, the two sons in the family had attempted suicide and police and ambulances had come. That was when I first got to know who they were. I do not recognise them by face, but we saw the ambulances and police take the two sons that day. Today again we saw ambulances and police arriving, so everyone came out to see what had happened. I do not know how long they had been living here, but this is all we know,” he said.

Police said they are examining the family's financial condition, social circumstances, and other factors that may have contributed to the incident.

Further investigation is underway.

Help is available! If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available. You’re not alone. Check these Suicide Prevention Helplines:

KIRAN (Government of India): 1800-599-0019

AASRA: +91-9820466726

Sneha (Chennai): 044-2464-0050

iCall: 9152987821 (Mon–Sat, 8 am–10 pm)

If there is immediate danger, please call 112 or go to the nearest emergency room.