Delhi: Women can now work in night shifts at shops & commercial establishments, govt issues notification - Details

The Delhi government has issued a notification allowing women to work night shifts in shops and commercial establishments, provided they give their written consent, PTI reported, citing officials said on Thursday.

“The notification also said every employee will be entitled to double pay for overtime and a maximum of 48 hours of weekly duty, in accordance with the Delhi Shops and Establishment Act. Internal complaints committees (ICCs) will also have to be formed,” it said.

Also Read | Delhi AQI: Mahua Moitra claims govt ordering 15 air purifiers for CM Rekha Gupta

Earlier this year, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena approved the Delhi government's proposal to allow women to work night shifts in shops and other commercial establishments.

A recent notification from the labour department has introduced two new provisions to the Delhi Shops and Establishment Act, 1954, detailing the employment of women and the conditions governing their work.

“The additions laid down that women workers will be allowed to work in night shifts, but their written consent for this will be mandatory. No employee will be employed or allowed to work for more than nine hours (including the time for meals and rest) on any day and for not more than 48 hours a week,” the notification said.

“The employers will make suitable arrangements regarding safety, security and transportation for all employees, who have been asked to work overtime or in the night shift,” it said.

Further, no employee will be allowed to work for more than five hours at a stretch, it said.

“Overtime wages will be paid to eligible employees at double the normal rate as provided under Section 8 of the Delhi Shops and Establishment Act, 1954. Shift working, if any, will be in such a way that no employee is forced to work in night shift only,” the notification said.

Importantly, every employer engaging women workers will constitute ICCs under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, the notification said.

Also Read | Why are American women leaving the labour force?

Further, the employers will install CCTV cameras for the videography of the establishment, preserve the footage for not less than a month and submit it on demand from the chief inspector of shops.

Every employer engaging women workers will constitute Internal Complaints Committees under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act.

The notified entries also included compensatory leave instead of work on national holidays, weekly off days, legal benefits like minimum wages, provident fund, insurance and bonus.