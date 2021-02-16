The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Tuesday sent a notice to the deputy police commissioner of the cybercrime cell over climate activist Disha Ravi's arrest , reported news agency ANI.

The commission has asked Delhi police to provide them with a copy of the first information of report (FIR), reasons for allegedly not producing Ravi before a local court for transit remand and detailed action taken report.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava has said that all procedures were followed in the arrest of Ravi for her alleged involvement in preparing a toolkit that details support for farmers protesting against the Central Government's agricultural laws.

"As far as Disha's arrest is concerned, it was done as per the procedures," Srivastava told media here. Law does not differentiate between a 22-year-old and a 50-year-old. She was produced before a court which sent her to 5-day Police custody," Srivastava said.

He argued that it is incorrect to say that there were lapses in the arrest.

"It is false when people say that there were lapses in the arrest," he added.

Without divulging further details, the Police Commissioner said that investigation into the 'Toolkit' document case is underway.

"I cannot divulge the details of the case as its investigation is premature. As things will be clear everyone will be notified." Srivastava said.

Voices against Ravi's arrest

Several political leaders have slammed Delhi Police for the arrest of Ravi from Bengaluru and termed her arrest as "unwarranted harassment, unfortunate and shocking". She was arrested for allegedly editing and disseminating the "toolkit" on social media.

Congress leader P Chidambaram had said, "The Indian state must be standing on very shaky foundations if Disha Ravi, a 22-year-old student of Mount Carmel College and a climate activist, has become a threat to the nation."

Student protest

Students in Delhi and Bengaluru on Tuesday held protests against the arrest of 21-year-old Ravi and demanded her immediate release.

Student activists of All India Students' Association (AISA) were seen protesting outside the Delhi Police headquarters. The students were protesting with placards and raising slogans of 'Inquilab Zindabad' and 'Disha Ravi ko riha karo'.

Kaushik Raj, a student of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) told ANI, "Today we are protesting at the Delhi police headquarters. We are here to stand in support of Disha Ravi. We want the Delhi Police to immediately release Disha Ravi."

Another student from the University said the 21-year-old climate activist was arrested because she came in support of the farmers.

Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) student activists staged peaceful protests at Maurya Circle against the arrest of Disha Ravi demanding her immediate release.

A student participating in the protests told ANI, "Disha is not only a climate activist but also a student from our state. We want to protect the integrity of students as well as our state. Our biggest concern is that the Delhi Police could not find the real culprits of the Republic Day violence, could not register an FIR for the next two-three days, and all of a sudden the Delhi Police comes all the way from Delhi to Bengaluru to arrest a student in connection with the Delhi violence."

"The Delhi police cyber cell is targetting Disha through the 'Toolkit'. What actually is a 'Toolkit'? 'Toolkit' is a set of directives or suggestions on a particular issue that attracts protests, which in this case is the farmers' issue. The Delhi Police is clearly scapegoating Disha Ravi and we completely condemn this act," he added.

