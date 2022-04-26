Delhi woos biggies to its new electronic city

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Delhi government has already identified 81 acres at Baprola in northwest Delhi for the ambitious project
The government expects the electronics city to generate 80,000 job opportunities
NEW DELHI :
The Delhi government is in talks with top electronics companies, including Dixon Technologies and Lava, to build facilities at its proposed electronics city, a top official said. The Delhi government has already identified 81 acres at Baprola in northwest Delhi for the ambitious project.
The Aam Aadmi Party-led government may also provide tax relief or capital subsidies to encourage manufacturers, said Jasmine Shah, vice-chairperson of Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi, a government think tank. Apart from Dixon and Lava, the government is also talking with Micromax and VVDN Technologies, Shah said in an interview.
“We are talking to everyone. All major national as well as international players who have plans for setting up electronics facility, we are talking to them," Shah said.
Shah added that talks with some global players, are at an initial stage.
Queries sent to Lava, Dixon and Micromax remained unanswered till press time. The spokesperson of VVDN Technologies could not be contacted immediately.
The plan for an electronics manufacturing hub is a key component of the Delhi government’s plans to create two million jobs over the next five years. The government expects the electronics city to generate 80,000 job opportunities. The project also aims to make the national capital a research and development (R&D) and manufacturing hub for electronics.
“The idea is to provide plug-and-play infrastructure facilities, but we will also combine it with an additional incentives on tax or capital subsidy. We are working on that," he said.
Delhi is also looking at ways to forge a tie-up between an electronic design organization and a local university to lead the next generation of electronics design talent. It has already tied up with EPIC Foundation, a not-for-profit body, to tap into its expertise in electronics design.
The announcement about an electronic city was made in this year’s ₹75,800 crore state budget presented by Delhi finance minister Manish Sisodia. The budget also laid down plans for employment generation in sectors such as retail, food and beverage, logistics and supply chain, travel and tourism, entertainment, construction, real estate, and green energy.
Shah added that the government plans to increase employment among women, and electronics manufacturing presents a significant opportunity for that. “We have very skilled people in Delhi...Secondly, electronics manufacturing is an area that is low-polluting and employs a large number of women. One of our focus areas of the ‘Rozgaar’ budget was that we want to create more jobs and that women should participate in our economy. This is our larger belief that India’s per capita income will not increase if only 10% of your women are going to be participating in the economy," Shah said.
The plans to create an electronics manufacturing hub in the national capital align with the Centre’s push for domestic manufacturing to reduce import dependence. Over the past two years, the Union government has come up with several production-linked incentives schemes in several sectors, including electronics, white goods and telecom equipment.
Noting that conversations are in progress currently over the planned hub, Shah added, “Probably in the next two to three months, we will have a full-fledged plan in terms of how we will realize the vision of developing this electronics city."
The National Policy on Electronics (NPE) 2019 also laid down plans for a revamped Electronics Manufacturing Clusters (EMC) scheme. The modified EMC 2.0 scheme was notified in April 2020 to develop a robust electronics manufacturing ecosystem.
With a focus on domestic manufacturing both from the Centre and several state governments such as Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, electronic manufacturing clusters and hubs have come up at Kopparthi (Andhra Pradesh), Chennai, Noida, Pune and Bengaluru.