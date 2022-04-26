Delhi woos biggies to its new electronic city

Shah added that the government plans to increase employment among women, and electronics manufacturing presents a significant opportunity for that. “We have very skilled people in Delhi...Secondly, electronics manufacturing is an area that is low-polluting and employs a large number of women. One of our focus areas of the ‘Rozgaar’ budget was that we want to create more jobs and that women should participate in our economy. This is our larger belief that India’s per capita income will not increase if only 10% of your women are going to be participating in the economy," Shah said.

