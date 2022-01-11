All private offices in Delhi shall be closed, except those which have been exempted, the DDMA said in its revised guidelines. The private offices, which were till now operating with 50 per cent workforce, have been asked to follow the practice of work from home.

All private offices in Delhi shall be closed, except those which are falling under the exempted category; work from home shall be followed. All restaurants & bars shall be closed, takeaways allowed: DDMA in its revised guidelines pic.twitter.com/Or74McCXKI — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2022

An order issued by Delhi Disaster Management Authority also directed the closing of restaurants and bars in the city. However, restaurants have been allowed home delivery and take away food items.

"DDMA directs that in the territory of NCT of Delhi (outside Containment Zones), the following additional activities shall also be prohibited/restricted with immediate effect till further orders: (i) All Private Offices shall be closed, except those which are falling under the "Exempted Category". The practice of work from home shall be followed. (ii) All Restaurants and Bars shall be closed. However, restaurants will be allowed only for home delivery/takeaway of food items," the DDMA notification read.

Government offices in the city are also currently working with 50 per cent attendance.

Meanwhile, India has recorded 1,68,063 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed today. The tally of the active cases of COVID-19 reached 8,21,446.

A total of 4,461 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported so far.

On Sunday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that there won't be any lockdowns in the national capital as long as people adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!