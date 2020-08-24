Delhi working on online hospital management system to do away with long queues

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said his government is working on hospital management information system (HMIS) to do away with long queues at the government hospitals for the national capital and the system will be completed within a year.

Launching a mobile app and a web-based online OPD registration and appointment system of the Dada Dev maternity hospital through video-conferencing, the Delhi chief minister said other hospitals should also adopt the system.

"Women patients will no longer need to wait in long queues and now, can register and get doctors' appointment through this app. There should be no crowding in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and social distancing needs to be maintained," Kejriwal said.

The Delhi Chief Minister said his government is integrating the government hospitals, Mohalla clinics and polyclinics through this HMIS, and the process will be completed within a year. The HMIS will do away with long queues and crowds at the government hospitals, Kejriwal added.

