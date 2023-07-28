Delhi to house world's largest museum ‘Yuge Yugeen Bharat’. 5 key facts to know

Delhi to house world's largest museum ‘Yuge Yugeen Bharat’. 5 key facts to know2 min read 28 Jul 2023, 07:48 AM IST
India is set to have the largest museum globally, the Yuge Yugeen Bharat National Museum, which will showcase the country's history over 5,000 years. It will be housed in the North and South blocks in New Delhi and cover an area of 1.17 lakh sqm with 950 rooms spread over a basement and 3 storeys.
The upcoming Yuge Yugeen Bharat National Museum, set to become the largest museum globally, will comprise eight thematic segments narrating India's history spanning over 5,000 years. Five key developments to know about the upcoming Yuge Yugeen Bharat national museum.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×