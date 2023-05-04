Wrestlers, who have been protesting in Jantar Mantar for days now, alleged that Delhi Police personnel manhandled and abused them on Wednesday night. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police stated that the supporters of wrestlers became aggressive after they were stopped from taking folding beds at the protest site which they were not allowed, leading to the chaos.

"Folding beds were brought to the protest site in Jantar Mantar. Since there was no permission, we didn't allow it, so some of the supporters of the protesting wrestlers tried to take out the beds from the truck and this led to an altercation," DCP Pranav Tayal said.

Following a scuffle between the two sides, several supporters of the wrestlers were detained including Congress leader Deepender Hooda and AAP leader Somnath Bharti.

