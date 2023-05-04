Hello User
Wrestler Protest LIVE: Late night scuffle at Jantar Mantar, Vinesh Phogat alleges policemen abused women protesters

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 07:43 AM IST Livemint
A ruckus after an alleged scuffle between protesting wrestlers and the police at Jantar Mantar

Wrestlers protest news Live: A late-night scuffle broke out between protesting wrestlers and the Delhi Police at Jantar Mantar. Wrestlers allege that they were manhandled, while police claim supporters became aggressive after they were stopped entering the site

Wrestlers, who have been protesting in Jantar Mantar for days now, alleged that Delhi Police personnel manhandled and abused them on Wednesday night. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police stated that the supporters of wrestlers became aggressive after they were stopped from taking folding beds at the protest site which they were not allowed, leading to the chaos. 

"Folding beds were brought to the protest site in Jantar Mantar. Since there was no permission, we didn't allow it, so some of the supporters of the protesting wrestlers tried to take out the beds from the truck and this led to an altercation," DCP Pranav Tayal said.

Following a scuffle between the two sides, several supporters of the wrestlers were detained including Congress leader Deepender Hooda and AAP leader Somnath Bharti. 

Catch the latest updates:

04 May 2023, 07:43 AM IST Drunk policeman abused me: Vinesh Phogat

The World Championships and Commonwealth Games medalist Vinesh Phogat accused the policemen of being drunk, pushing, and abusing women protestors.

"He is drunk. He hit someone on his head. He abused me and pushed several women protestors," claimed Vinesh.

Ace wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshee Mallikh and other top grapplers were protesting against sexual harassment charges against the WFI chief and they are demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan.

