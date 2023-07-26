Delhi: Yamuna flows below danger mark after recent fluctuations1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 07:15 AM IST
Yamuna River in Delhi is just below the danger mark, causing flood-like situations in the city. Heavy rainfall and water discharge from Hathnikund Barrage are the main causes. Low-lying areas are facing waterlogging.
Delhi rains: Yamuna River is still flowing just a few centimetres below the danger mark in the national capital. At 10:00 pm Tuesday, the Yamuna water level near the old Yamuna Bridge was recorded at 205.24 metres against the danger mark of 205.33 metres. It was 205.32 metres at 7:00 pm.
