The Yamuna river continued to flow above the danger mark of 205.33 meters in the national capital. It reached a height of 206.44 meters at 10:00 pm on Sunday.

Due to the water level rising to 206.4 meters, the working of old Yamuna bridge (Old Loha Pul) was suspended from 2215 hrs on Sunday, as announced by the Northern Railway. Consequently, the route between Delhi and Shahdara will be suspended it stated. This rise in water level has once again raised concerns of a flood-like situation in the national capital and nearby regions. The water level of the river had been hovering around the danger mark of 205.33 meters for the past few days, following its all-time high of 208.66 meters on July 13.

According to the Central Water Commission's (CWC) data, the water level rose from 205.02 meters at 10 pm on Saturday to 205.96 meters at 9 am on Sunday, and further increased to 206.42 meters at 9 pm. Moreover, the Hindon River in Noida, a tributary of the Yamuna, also witnessed a rise in water level on Saturday, resulting in several houses in low-lying areas being submerged.

“Water entered some houses in the low-lying areas...as a precautionary measure, people have been evacuated to a safer place. The situation is normal at the moment and we are monitoring the water level and spreading awareness about it," Additional Commissioner of Police, Sureshrao Kulkarni said.

After July 13, the Yamuna river had been gradually receding from its all-time high, but there have been minor fluctuations in the water level over the last few days. On July 18, at 8 pm, the water level dropped below the danger mark after remaining above it for eight days. On July 10, the river breached the danger mark at 5 pm, resulting in extensive flooding in the national capital. The increase in water level caused various places in Delhi to face water-logging and flood-like situations.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rain in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till July 25.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Delhi Jal Board Vice-Chairman Saurabh Bhardwaj inspected the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant (WTP) and stated that the Delhi government has constructed embankments and reinforcements at vulnerable spots to prevent floodwater from entering the water treatment plants.

(With inputs from ANI)