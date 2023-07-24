After July 13, the Yamuna river had been gradually receding from its all-time high, but there have been minor fluctuations in the water level over the last few days. On July 18, at 8 pm, the water level dropped below the danger mark after remaining above it for eight days. On July 10, the river breached the danger mark at 5 pm, resulting in extensive flooding in the national capital. The increase in water level caused various places in Delhi to face water-logging and flood-like situations.