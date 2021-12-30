As Delhi witnesses a rise in Covid-19 cases, the city government has decided to convert the Yamuna Sports Complex into a Covid-19 care centre dedicated to mother and child. Shahdara District administration and the Doctors For You organisation will look after the Covid care centre.

While speaking to ANI, Rajat Jain, the Chairman of the Doctors for You organisation said, "The Yamuna Sports Complex has been transformed into a mother-child health care centre. We have made a pediatric play area here for the Covid-19 infected children".

Dr Jain said that a Covid positive, who is not very serious and has just been advised isolation, can be accommodated in the make-shift hospital along with her child.

In the second wave, there were 800 beds in the Yamuna Sports Complex centre. "As the Delhi government saw an increase in cases due to Omicron, we have made this Covid-19 centre operation," he added.

At present, there are a total of 100 beds operational at present with 50 double beds and 50 single beds.

On Oxygen bed availability, the doctor said that "Four 500-500 LPM oxygen plants are at the Yamuna Sports Complex centre which can produce up to 2,000 LPM oxygen. So we can address oxygen to 300 beds by this. Besides this, there are cylinders and concentrators. Other 200 oxygen cylinders have been refilled".

"A very serious patient would require a maximum of 10 LPM quantity oxygen while a moderate Covid-19 patient would require 5 to 6 LPM of oxygen. Therefore through this oxygen plant, we can cater to as many as 400 patients", he added.

Besides, the Yamuna Sports Complex Covid-19 centre has been attached to GTB hospital. Serious patients would be shifted to the GTB hospital for treatment.

