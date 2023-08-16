In Delhi, the Yamuna water level has again crossed the danger mark and reached 205.39 meters at the Old Railway Bridge at 10 pm on Tuesday, according to the data released by Central Water Commission (CWC).

A month earlier, heavyrainfall in the river’s catchment area caused floods in several areas of the national capital. TheYamunaon July 13 registered its highest-ever recorded flood level at 208.66 m. Also, at the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana's Yamunanagar district, the flow rate stood at 30,153 cusecs yesterday evening.

Heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh has led to a rapid increase in the river water level, as per ANI reports.

The rain continues to wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Amid incessant rains, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘red alert’ for several parts of both Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand and forecasted ‘heavy to hefty rains' for the next 24 hours.

The weather department said that the ‘red alert’ will eventually turn into an ‘orange alert.’ The hill states are witnessing a spate of tragedies due to continuous spells of rain. In Himachal Pradesh, the death toll due to rains in the past two days has climbed to 55. The landslides, flash floods, and cloudbursts are leading to serious losses of lives, damages to properties, and displacement of people.

Around 55 people have lost their lives in the state till now. The death toll might go up. Restoration work is being done on a war footing. We are focusing on rescuing people who have been trapped. Chandigarh-Shimla 4-lane highway along with other arterial roads opened. Main roads have been opened, states roads will take time to be operational," Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

In Rishikesh, three people were killed while 10 are missing after several rain-related incidents. The city recorded the highest amount of rainfall across the country on Monday.

As heavy rains lashed the Joshimath town of Uttarakhand, fresh cracks emerged raising the level of fear among the residents of the state.

The major highways in the hill areas including Kalka-Shimla, Kiratpur-Manali, and Pathankot-Mandi, Dharamshala-Shimla remain blocked on Monday.

(With ANI inputs)