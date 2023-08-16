Delhi: Yamuna water level again crosses danger mark | Watch video

The weather department said that the ‘red alert’ will eventually turn into an ‘orange alert.’ The hill states are witnessing a spate of tragedies due to continuous spells of rain. In Himachal Pradesh, the death toll due to rains in the past two days has climbed to 55. The landslides, flash floods, and cloudbursts are leading to serious losses of lives, damages to properties, and displacement of people.

