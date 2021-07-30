The water level of the Yamuna in Delhi on Friday rose to 205.22 metres, crossing the danger-mark as rains continued to pound northwest India.

Moreover, Yamuna river’s water level also rose after 20,485 cusecs of water was released from Haryana’s Hathini Kund Barrage at 6 am on Friday. Further, 20,485 cusecs was again released at 7 am, while 19,056 cusecs was released at 8 am.

Given the speed with which the water level of Yamuna is rising, it is believed that there may be floods in the low-lying areas around the Yamuna. The Delhi administration has issued an alert in the low-lying areas near the river's submergence area and the situation is being monitored round the clock.

The Delhi Police and the East Delhi district administration have started evacuating people living on the floodplains of the Yamuna as Haryana continues to discharging more water into the river from the Hathnikund Barrage.

Normally, the flow rate at the Hathnikund barrage is 352 cusec, but the discharge is increased after heavy rainfall in catchment areas.

One cusec is equivalent to 28.32 litres per second.

In 1978, the Yamuna river had swelled to the all-time record water level of 207.49 meters. In 2013, it had risen to 207.32 metres.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain over some parts of Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan during the next two hours.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places South, Southwest Delhi, Hissar, Narwana, Fatehabad, Adampur, Mahendergarh, Charkhidadri, Narnaul, Kosli, Tosham, Mehem, Hansi, Bhiwani (Haryana)," IMD said in its tweet at 8 am.

Earlier on Tuesday, several parts of Delhi witnessed waterlogging due to incessant rains, which affected heavy vehicular movement.

