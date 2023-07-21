The water level at the Yamuna River in Delhi has dropped below the danger mark on Friday morning.
The water level at the Old Railway Bridge in Yamuna was recorded at 205.25 meters on July 21 morning, as per the latest update from the Central Water Commission. This marks a further decrease from 205.35 meters recorded on Tuesday evening.
A slight rise in the river's water level was observed on Monday due to fresh rainfall in neighbouring Haryana.
The danger mark for Yamuna is at 205.33 meters, and the river had breached this mark on July 10, leading to extensive flooding in Delhi.
Following improvements in the waterlogging situation, the Delhi government has lifted the ban on the entry of heavy vehicles into the city.
“Considering the improvement of the flood situation and descending water level of Yamuna River, it has been decided by the competent authorities to withdraw all the restrictions imposed as per the orders on July 13th and 17th with effect from July 19th," official statement read.
Several low-lying areas in the city were impacted by the rise in Yamuna's water level, leading to waterlogging and relocation of affected residents to relief camps set up by the Delhi government.
The Yamuna had previously reached an all-time high of 208.66 meters last week and had been flowing above the danger mark for eight days before receding below it on Tuesday evening.
The heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas of the Yamuna caused the river to swell, leading to waterlogging and flooding issues in various parts of Delhi. The floods resulted in the evacuation of over 27,000 people from their homes and significant damage to property, businesses, and livelihoods.
Experts point to human-made factors such as encroachment on the river floodplain, obstruction of the natural flow of the Yamuna, and silt accumulation as contributors to the unprecedented flooding in Delhi. Renowned water conservationist Rajendra Singh emphasized that effective action is needed from relevant agencies to make Delhi flood and drought-resistant, setting aside political differences for a common goal.
In the wake of the recent floods, the supply of water to the city's treatment plants was affected due to the inundation of a pump house at Wazirabad. The pump house supplies raw water to the Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla water treatment plants, that account for around 25% of the city's total supply.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI)
