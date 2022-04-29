This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Some relief is expected after May 2 as the temperature is likely to drop a few notches as an advancing western disturbance is predicted to bring rain and thunderstorms
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Delhi is likely to reel under severe heatwave conditions for the next two days and India Meterological Department (IMD) predicts that the temperature is expected to touch 46 degree Celsius today.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Delhi is likely to reel under severe heatwave conditions for the next two days and India Meterological Department (IMD) predicts that the temperature is expected to touch 46 degree Celsius today.
Here is all that you need to know:
The weather department has issued 'Yellow' warning for three days from April 29 to May 1 for Delhi and areas in western Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana western UP, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand.
"Today's temperature in Delhi may rise by 0.5-1 degrees and touch 46°C at some stations. Some stations in Haryana may record temperatures over 46°C. Peak temperature today will be in Haryana, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and western Uttar Pradesh: RK Jenamani, senior scientist, IMD.
However, some relief is expected after May 2 as the temperature is likely to drop a few notches as an advancing western disturbance is predicted to bring rain and thunderstorms
"So, the temperature from May 2 to May 4 will be between 36 degrees to 39 degrees Celsius," Jenamani said.
Meanwhile, on April 30, a duststorm at isolated places very likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan, the IMD said.
According to experts, heatwave could lead to a moderate health concern for vulnerable people e.g. infants, the elderly, people with chronic diseases Increased likelihood of heat illness symptoms in people who are either exposed to sun for a prolonged period or doing heavy work.
Here is all that you need to know:
The weather department has issued 'Yellow' warning for three days from April 29 to May 1 for Delhi and areas in western Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana western UP, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand.
"Today's temperature in Delhi may rise by 0.5-1 degrees and touch 46°C at some stations. Some stations in Haryana may record temperatures over 46°C. Peak temperature today will be in Haryana, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and western Uttar Pradesh: RK Jenamani, senior scientist, IMD.
However, some relief is expected after May 2 as the temperature is likely to drop a few notches as an advancing western disturbance is predicted to bring rain and thunderstorms
"So, the temperature from May 2 to May 4 will be between 36 degrees to 39 degrees Celsius," Jenamani said.
Meanwhile, on April 30, a duststorm at isolated places very likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan, the IMD said.
According to experts, heatwave could lead to a moderate health concern for vulnerable people e.g. infants, the elderly, people with chronic diseases Increased likelihood of heat illness symptoms in people who are either exposed to sun for a prolonged period or doing heavy work.
It is advised that people avoid heat exposure, keep cool and avoid dehydration. Experts also advise to drink sufficient water, even if not thirsty, avoid heat exposure, wear lightweight, light-colored, loose, cotton clothes and to cover the head by use of cloth, hat or umbrella etc.
It is advised that people avoid heat exposure, keep cool and avoid dehydration. Experts also advise to drink sufficient water, even if not thirsty, avoid heat exposure, wear lightweight, light-colored, loose, cotton clothes and to cover the head by use of cloth, hat or umbrella etc.