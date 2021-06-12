Delhi: You can now dispose of e-waste online. Here's how

E-Waste is a general term given to electronic and electrical items like computers, transformers, freezers, refrigerators, switches, TV, etc which have reached end of life

To ensure the scientific disposal of e-waste, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has started an online facility for its collection.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has notified the e-waste Management Rules-2016 following which the SDMC has engaged the private firm on the basis of open tender for disposal of e-waste collected through online facilities.

In a statement on Friday, the SDMC said it has partnered with M/s RBH E-Waste Recycle Hub Pvt Ltd to dispose of old and unserviceable IT equipment from offices, RWAs, markets and those given by residents under its jurisdiction.

"IT Department, South DMC has developed and launched an application (visit https: / / ewaste mcdservices. online) for SDMC offices/ Citizens/ Markets/ RWA for submission of online request to M/s RBH E-WASTE Recycle Hub Pvt. Ltd. for dispose off e-waste- old/obsolete/unserviceable IT equipment's. The e-waste will be collected on the basis of request received through online system."

Online requests can be submitted on the website -https://ewaste.mcdservices.online.

According to the agreement, the company will purchase e-waste from citizens and ensure its disposal in a proper manner. Waste will be collected on the basis of requests received through the portal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The SDMC has requested all the zones, departments, citizens, market associations and RWAs under its jurisdiction to use the application to dispose of e-waste- old, obsolete and unserviceable IT equipment available in their offices as per attached approved rates of e-waste.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

