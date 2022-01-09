A Zomato delivery executive died after his bike was allegedly hit by a drunk police constable's car, the Delhi police said in a statement on Sunday.

The victim was the lone bread earner of his family and his father died of Covid-19.

“A Zomato delivery executive died after a police constable, who was driving a car allegedly under alcohol influence hit his bike in Budh Vihar, Rohini on Saturday. The victim was the lone bread earner of his family. His father died of Covid. The constable has been arrested," the statement read.

Giving details about the incident, the Delhi Police said, "A bike-borne youth died in a road accident in front of Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Budh Vihar, Rohini area of Delhi. The youth was identified as Salil Tripathi, who used to work as a delivery boy in Zomato."

"On the night of January 8 in Budh Vihar area, a car hit a DTC bus and a bike rider. This car was being driven by Delhi Police constable Mahendra whose posting was in Rohini North police station. Prima facie, it looks like Mahendra was very drunk at the time when he carried out this accident. The eyewitnesses present on the spot had made a video of the constable at the time of the accident, in which he is seen very drunk. The people present there handed him over to the police."

"Taking action in this matter, the police registered a case and Mahendra has been arrested. Delivery boy Salil Tripathi was the only earning person in his house and his father also died in the second wave of Covid-19," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rohini Pranav Tayal said.

Further probe in the matter is underway.

