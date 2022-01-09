Delhi: Zomato delivery executive dies after drunk cop's car hits him

"On the night of January 8 in Budh Vihar area, a car hit a DTC bus and a bike rider. This car was being driven by Delhi Police constable Mahendra whose posting was in Rohini North police station. Prima facie, it looks like Mahendra was very drunk at the time when he carried out this accident. The eyewitnesses present on the spot had made a video of the constable at the time of the accident, in which he is seen very drunk. The people present there handed him over to the police."