Delhi zoo closed for visitors till further orders: Here's why

New Delhi's National Zoological Park to remain closed for visitors temporarily from Saturday till further orders after two samples have tested positive for H5N1 Avian Influenza Virus.

According to a release by Delhi Zoo, the samples were sent for screening to the National Institute for high Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal on Wednesday.

“The result was reported positive for H5N1 avian influenza virus for both the samples on August 28 evening by NIHSAD, Bhopal,” the release mentioned.

Earlier on Friday, Zoo director Sanjeet Kumar said that surveillance and bio-security measures have been put in place to prevent any spread of diseases.

“Samples from 2 dead Painted storks in water bird aviary of National Zoological Park, New Delhi were sent for screening of avian influenza to National Institute for High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal on 27.08.2025. The result was reported positive for HSN1 avian influenza virus for both the samples on 28h Aug, 2025 evening by NIHSAD, Bhopal,” Hindustan Times quoted him as saying.

“Immediate action have been initiated to prevent its spread to other animals, birds and safeguarding staff of the zoo. Intensive surveillance and strict biosecurity measures have been put in place to prevent its spread and communication of the diseases among animals, birds and staffs of National Zoological Park, New Delhi. Further, in the interest of Public Health, Safety and to strengthen Biosafety Protocol, the Zoo will be temporary closed for visitors from 30th Aug, 2025 till further order,” he added.

The Delhi Zoo had last been closed in 2021 due to an outbreak of bird flu and a disease outbreak had led to shutting down of the zoo in October 2016.

Speaking on the current situation in the zoo, an official told HT, “We will be keeping a close watch on the situation and random testing of birds will be done for the next 21 days, provided there are no deaths in between.”

“After the deaths stop, tests are conducted every 15 days for at least three times to confirm that the zoo is completely virus free. If there are deaths in between, then that timeline will rest accordingly and we will take a call depending on the situation,” the official added.