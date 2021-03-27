OPEN APP
The National Zoological Park in Delhi is all set to open from April 1 with COVID-19 safety protocols in place, Delhi Zoo Director, Ramesh Pandey informed on Saturday.

The zoo will be opened after being shut for over a year in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Zoo Director, the price of tickets will increases from 40 to 80.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 1,534 new COVID-19 cases, 971 recoveries, and 9 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Delhi Health Department on Friday.

With this, the total cases surged to 6,54,276 including 6,051 active cases and 6,37,238 total recoveries. However, the death toll touched 10,987 including the new deaths.

Union Health Ministry informed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 5.69 crores on Friday. (ANI)

