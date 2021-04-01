Subscribe
Home >News >India >Delhi zoo to reopen from today; 1,500 visitors to be allowed in each slot

Delhi zoo to reopen from today; 1,500 visitors to be allowed in each slot

A worker, wearing PPE, sanitises the premises of the Delhi Zoo
1 min read . 10:08 AM IST Joymala Bagchi, ANI

  • An hour's gap has been kept for sanitisation purposes
  • The zoo was being sanitised twice a day after the bird flu cases were reported

After a year of the shutdown due to Covid-19, the National Zoological Park in Delhi is all set to open for visitors from April 1 adhering to pandemic guidelines.

However, unlike earlier tickets are mandatory to be bought online only 24 hours before the visit. The ticket price has been increased from 40 to 80. QR code has been installed for easier transactions.

Also Read | Inside Mumbai’s new extortion economy

"We only have a facility online ticketing now. Paper tickets or any cash transaction is not allowed here. Moreover, covid appropriate behaviour needs to be followed stringently," Ramesh Pandey, the director of the Delhi Zoo told ANI.

1,500 visitors will be allowed in each slot that starts from 8 am to 12 pm and another from 1 pm till 5 pm. An hour's gap has been kept for sanitisation purposes.

"We will see how does it goes and accordingly will think of increasing or decreasing the number of visitors," said the Director.

Disinfectants like Virkon, Sodium Hypochlorite, Lime Powder is being used to keep the zoo atmosphere safe, especially for the raptors.

CCTV cameras in large numbers have been in the zoo for proper vigilance. Currently, there are 88 species in the Delhi zoo.

