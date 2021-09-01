Delhi-Agra trains affected after a railway track portion caves in

Delhi-Agra trains affected after a railway track portion caves in1 min read . 06:05 AM IST
A culvert was washed away due to heavy rains in the district that caused the formation of a 20 feet deep pit
A total of 15 trains were affected on Tuesday due to disruptions in the Delhi-Agra railway track after a portion of the track caved in, according to ANI.
A culvert was washed away due to heavy rains in the district that caused the formation of a 20 feet deep pit, due to which trains had to stay parked at their places.
After the gangman informed the concerned authorities at 4:45 PM about the collapse of the culvert, attempts to restore normalcy were started.
The down line was cleared after an hour. The up line was also opened for traffic at around 9:15 PM, as per a railway official.
