Home >News >India >Delhi-Agra trains affected after a railway track portion caves in

Delhi-Agra trains affected after a railway track portion caves in

Photo: ANI
1 min read . 06:05 AM IST Livemint

A culvert was washed away due to heavy rains in the district that caused the formation of a 20 feet deep pit 

A total of 15 trains were affected on Tuesday due to disruptions in the Delhi-Agra railway track after a portion of the track caved in, according to ANI. 

A culvert was washed away due to heavy rains in the district that caused the formation of a 20 feet deep pit, due to which trains had to stay parked at their places.

After the gangman informed the concerned authorities at 4:45 PM about the collapse of the culvert, attempts to restore normalcy were started.

The down line was cleared after an hour. The up line was also opened for traffic at around 9:15 PM, as per a railway official. 

The down line was cleared after an hour. The up line was also opened for traffic at around 9:15 PM, as per a railway official. 

