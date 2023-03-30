Delhi-Bhopal Vande Bharat Express: Timings, route, stoppages, other details2 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 01:27 PM IST
The Vande Bharat Express train between Bhopal and the national capital will cover 708 km distance in 7.45 hours, according to Indian Railways.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express train at Rani Kamalapati station on April 1, and also take part in the Combined Commanders' Conference that day.
