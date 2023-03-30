Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express train at Rani Kamalapati station on April 1, and also take part in the Combined Commanders' Conference that day.

The Vande Bharat Express train between Bhopal and the national capital will cover 708 km distance in 7.45 hours. "PM Modi will be visiting Madhya Pradesh. During his visit to Bhopal on April 1, he will give a big gift to the people of the state in the form of Vande Bharat Express, which he will flag off from the Rani Kamalapati station for New Delhi," CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

According to a report published in theHindi daily Hindustan. changes are being made in the operating schedule of Madhya Pradesh's first Vande Bharat Express train.

It is being considered to run this train from Bhopal's Rani Kamlapat station to Hazrat Nizamuddin station instead of New Delhi.Apart from Agra, it will also stop at Veerangana Laxmibai Jhansi and Gwalior stations.According to Railway Board sources, instead of New Delhi, the journey time will be reduced by about half an hour by operating from Hazrat Nizamuddin. If sources are to be believed, earlier the train was being given only Agra stoppage but now this train will stop at Veerangana Laxmibai Jhansi and Gwalior.

The prime minister will also take part in the Combined Commanders' Conference of the three forces on the same day. Heads of three armed forces, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will also participate in the event. The conference will be held from March 30 to April 1, Chouhan said. The defence minister will arrive in the state on March 30 to take part in the conference, he added. Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is currently ruling, will be held by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that a new 'Vande Bharat Express train is expected to be introduced on Delhi Jaipur/Ajmer route before April 10.

