Delhi-Bhopal Vande Bharat Express: Timings, route, stoppages, other details

The prime minister will also take part in the Combined Commanders' Conference of the three forces on the same day. Heads of three armed forces, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will also participate in the event. The conference will be held from March 30 to April 1, Chouhan said. The defence minister will arrive in the state on March 30 to take part in the conference, he added. Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is currently ruling, will be held by the end of this year.