Delhi-born Raja Krishnamoorthi has won the Democratic primary for a Congressional seat in the US on Thursday. Krishnamoorthi, 48, won from Illinois with a decisive mandate, and successfully overcame a highly communal campaign run by his opponent Junaid Ahmed. R Krishnamoorthi defeated Ahmed with over 71% of the votes.
Krishnamoorthi has been serving as the US representative for Illinois’s 8th congressional district since 2017, which includes Chicago's west and northwest suburbs.
The three-term Congressman was born in New Delhi but his parents are from Tamil Nadu.
After his victory, Krishnamoorthi said, "I am honoured that the Democratic primary voters in Illinois' eighth Congressional District voted in an overwhelming and decisive fashion in support of my re-election campaign for Congress".
"My constituents want peace, progress, and prosperity. In Congress, I have for the middle class, for women's reproductive rights, and against inflation and increasing gas prices. I will continue to work tirelessly to address these issues in the important months ahead," he added.
Last month, he was honoured with the Distinguished Leadership Award in recognition of his outstanding career and dedication to public service.
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White presented the award to the 48-year-old Democratic leader. According to the citation, Krishnamoorthi’s dedication to public service for more than two decades is worthy of recognition.
“I hope it serves as a reminder of our gratitude for your exceptional service to this state and our nation. Again, congratulations on receiving the Distinguished Leadership Award," White said in a citation while presenting the award to Krishnamoorthi.
Krishnamoorthi serves on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, the Committee on Oversight and Reform and as Chairman of its Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy, Vice-Chair of the LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus, Co-Chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus Immigration Task Force, and as an Assistant Whip for the Democratic caucus.
He also is the founder and Chairman of both the bipartisan Congressional Caucus to End the Youth Vaping Epidemic and the bipartisan Solar Caucus.
Krishnamoorthi earned a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Princeton University and received his Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School.
The Indian-American Congressman and his wife, Priya, a physician, live in Schaumburg with their two sons and daughter.
