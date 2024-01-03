Delhi-bound Indigo flight returns to Patna airport due to technical snag

A Delhi-bound flight of Indigo Airlines returned to Patna airport shortly after takeoff as the air traffic controller (ATC) noticed some technical glitches with the aircraft. The airport officials said that the plane with 187 passengers onboard made a safe emergency landing at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport in Patna. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“It was an emergency landing. Shortly after take-off at 12.58 pm from Patna airport, the air traffic controller (ATC) contacted the pilot to return mid-air due to some technical problem," Patna airport director Anchal Prakash said.

The airport official added that a probe is underway to determine the reasons behind the technical problems with the aircraft.

Flight operations were impacted due to poor visibility Indigo Airlines on Wednesday informed about an impact on flight operations due to bad weather and poor visibility in Varanasi, Prayagraj, Patna, and Bhopal. The airline advised passengers to check their flight status before traveling.

“#6ETravelAdvisory: Due to bad weather, flight operations in #Varanasi, #Prayagraj, #Patna and #Bhopal are impacted. Please check your flight status at https://bit.ly/2EjJGGT before leaving for the airport," the airline said in a post on X.

The development comes as dense fog across the states of North India is impacting flight operations in several cities. As the passengers face inconvenience due to flight delays, the government said that they are working with airports and airlines to resolve the issue.

"Fog issue is an issue that we encounter 15-20 days every year... this year, there has been unprecedented fog for the last three or four days. We are coordinating with all the airlines to make sure that they have CAT II and CAT III-trained pilots during fog hours, thereby easing congestion," Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia told news agency PTI.

CAT II and III regulations involve the operation of flights in conditions of reduced visibility. The civil aviation ministry is actively overseeing the daily updates on fog conditions.

"We are putting in place all those measures between airports and airlines.. it is slightly unprecedented in terms of density of the fog but it is a transitory phenomenon," the minister added.

