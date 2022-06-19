Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight from Patna hit by bird, confirms private aviator

Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight from Patna hit by bird, confirms private aviator2 min read . 05:19 PM IST
- SpiceJet even added that post landing, investigation showed three fan blades were damaged.
Hours after the New Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight returned to Patna on 19 June after it was caught fire-mid air, the private airliner released a statement saying the plane was hit by a bird.
Hours after the New Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight returned to Patna on 19 June after it was caught fire-mid air, the private airliner released a statement saying the plane was hit by a bird.
SpiceJet even added that post landing, investigation showed three fan blades were damaged.
SpiceJet even added that post landing, investigation showed three fan blades were damaged.
"On June 19, 2022, SpiceJet B737-800 aircraft was operating SG-723 (Patna-Delhi). On takeoff, during rotation, cockpit crew suspected bird hit on Engine #1," SpiceJet statement said.
"On June 19, 2022, SpiceJet B737-800 aircraft was operating SG-723 (Patna-Delhi). On takeoff, during rotation, cockpit crew suspected bird hit on Engine #1," SpiceJet statement said.
"As a precautionary measure and as per SOP, Captain shutdown the affected engine and decided to return to Patna. The aircraft landed safely in Patna and passengers were safely deboarded. Post flight inspection showed bird hit with 3 fan blades damaged," the statement added.
"As a precautionary measure and as per SOP, Captain shutdown the affected engine and decided to return to Patna. The aircraft landed safely in Patna and passengers were safely deboarded. Post flight inspection showed bird hit with 3 fan blades damaged," the statement added.
All the 185 passengers were deboared safely in Patna and the private airliner arranged an alternative flight for them.
All the 185 passengers were deboared safely in Patna and the private airliner arranged an alternative flight for them.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) too cited similar reason. It said, "Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight returned to Patna after a bird hit and one engine shuts in the air, all on-board passengers safe." Patna airport Director too said that this matter will be investigated.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) too cited similar reason. It said, "Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight returned to Patna after a bird hit and one engine shuts in the air, all on-board passengers safe." Patna airport Director too said that this matter will be investigated.
Here is the video of the incident:
Here is the video of the incident:
This is not the first time such an incident has happened. Earlier on 28 May, a SpiceJet plane, which was heading to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, returned to Mumbai after a crack was observed on the windshield.
This is not the first time such an incident has happened. Earlier on 28 May, a SpiceJet plane, which was heading to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, returned to Mumbai after a crack was observed on the windshield.
"On May 28, SpiceJet Boeing 737 aircraft was scheduled to operate SG-385 (Mumbai-Gorakhpur). During cruise, windshield outer pane was observed to be cracked," the airline's spokesperson had said.
"On May 28, SpiceJet Boeing 737 aircraft was scheduled to operate SG-385 (Mumbai-Gorakhpur). During cruise, windshield outer pane was observed to be cracked," the airline's spokesperson had said.
Earlier in April, DGCA barred 90 SpiceJet pilots from operating the Max aircraft after it found them being trained on a simulator that had its stick shaker on the co-pilot's side inoperative.
Earlier in April, DGCA barred 90 SpiceJet pilots from operating the Max aircraft after it found them being trained on a simulator that had its stick shaker on the co-pilot's side inoperative.
After barring the pilots, the regulator had issued a show-cause notice to the airline, sources had told PTI.
After barring the pilots, the regulator had issued a show-cause notice to the airline, sources had told PTI.
With agency inputs.
With agency inputs.