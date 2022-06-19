Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight returns to Patna after reporting technical glitch

Delhi bound SpiceJet flight returns to Patna airport after reporting technical glitch which prompted fire in the aircraft; All passengers safely rescued.

DGCA said that all on-board passengers are safe.This is not the first time such an incident has happened. Earlier on 28 May, a SpiceJet plane, which was heading to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, returned to Mumbai after a crack was observed on the windshield.