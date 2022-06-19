Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight returns to Patna after reporting technical glitch

DGCA said that all on-board passengers are safe.This is not the first time such an incident has happened. Earlier on 28 May, a SpiceJet plane, which was heading to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, returned to Mumbai after a crack was observed on the windshield.
Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight returned made an emergency landing at Patna airport after a bird hit and one engine shuts in the air, aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on 19 June.
The regulator also informed that all on-board passengers are safe.
Patna DM Chandrashekhar Singh while speaking to ANI said that Delhi-bound flight had returned to Patna airport after locals noticed a fire in the aircraft.
“The Delhi-bound flight had returned to Patna airport after locals noticed a fire in the aircraft & informed district & airport officials. All 185 passengers safely deboarded. Reason is technical glitch, engineering team analysing further," he said.
Director of the Patna airport said that an alternate flight is being arranged by SpiceJet airlines. “This incident is a matter of investigation," he said.
This is not the first time such an incident has happened. Earlier on 28 May, a SpiceJet plane, which was heading to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, returned to Mumbai after a crack was observed on the windshield.
"On May 28, SpiceJet Boeing 737 aircraft was scheduled to operate SG-385 (Mumbai-Gorakhpur). During cruise, windshield outer pane was observed to be cracked," the airline's spokesperson had said.
Prior to that on 4 May, a Durgapur-bound SpiceJet flight had to return to Chennai after the engine of a Boeing 737 Max aircraft developed some technical sang mid-air.
On May 30, the aviation regulator DGCA had imposed a fine of ₹10 lakh on SpiceJet for training its Boeing 737 Max aircraft's pilots on a faulty simulator as it could have adversely impacted flight safety.
In April, DGCA had barred 90 SpiceJet pilots from operating the Max aircraft after it found them being trained on a simulator that had its stick shaker on the co-pilot's side inoperative.
After barring the pilots, the regulator had issued a show-cause notice to the airline, sources had told PTI.
The response sent by the airline was not found satisfactory, they mentioned.
"The training being imparted by the airline could have adversely affected flight safety and hence was nullified," one of the sources had stated.
DGCA had grounded Boeing 737 Max planes in India on March 13, 2019, three days after an Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max aircraft crashed near Addis Ababa, killing 157 people including four Indians.
The ban on the planes was lifted in August last year after the DGCA was satisfied with US-based aircraft manufacturer Boeing's necessary software rectifications in the aircraft. Proper pilot training on the simulator was also among the conditions set by the DGCA for lifting the ban on the Max planes after a span of 27 months.
SpiceJet is the only Indian airline that has the Max aircraft in its fleet.
