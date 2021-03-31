New Delhi: Passengers arriving at airports, railway stations and bus terminals in the national capital will have to undergo random covid-19 tests, as part of additional precautionary measures to contain the surge in cases, Delhi Disaster Management Authority said on Wednesday.

"In order to prevent and control the rapid increase of positive cases and the spread of COVID-19 virus in NCT of Delhi, it is felt that some additional precautionary measures in respect of the persons arriving from these states, where COVID-19 cases have been significantly rising along with positivity rate in the recent past, to NCT of Delhi through Airlines/Trains/Buses are required to be taken in public interest," the order from the authority said.

Samples would be taken randomly following which travellers would be allowed to exit. "However, those passengers who are found positive, shall be mandatorily quarantined/isolated at their place of stay or CCC/CHG/Hospital, as the case may be for 10 days as per the prescribed protocol of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare," it added.

The latest development comes as India's coronavirus cases continue to surge. India currently has 552,566 active cases of covid-19 -- registering a steady increase for 21 days in a row. The total number of deaths so far stood at 162,468, according to the latest union health ministry data.

India's total novel coronavirus tally climbed to 1,21,49,335 on Wednesday with 53,480 more people testing positive for the virus in a span of 24 hours.

In the last few days, several states have increased testing, tracking and tracing to control the rising number of covid-19 infections, and also expanded the vaccination drive.

