Delhi-bound travellers to undergo random covid test

"In order to prevent and control the rapid increase of positive cases and the spread of COVID-19 virus in NCT of Delhi, it is felt that some additional precautionary measures in respect of the persons arriving from these states, where COVID-19 cases have been significantly rising along with positivity rate in the recent past, to NCT of Delhi through Airlines/Trains/Buses are required to be taken in public interest," the order from the authority said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}